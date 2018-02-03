Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Teases triple-double in Friday's win
Ingram scored 16 points (5-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT) while adding 10 assists and eight rebounds in 37 minutes during Friday's 102-99 win over the Nets.
The 20-year-old collected his fifth double-double of the season while falling just shy of his first career triple-double. Ingram hasn't yet developed into a consistent fantasy threat, but nights like this one give a glimpse of his upside as part of a very young, but very talented, Lakers squad.
