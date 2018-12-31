Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Teases triple-double in victory

Ingram totaled 21 points (9-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 39 minutes during Sunday's 121-114 victory over Sacramento.

Ingram put up numbers across the board Sunday, notching at least 20 points for the third time in his last six games. Ingram's numbers have been reasonably consistent since returning from injury, however, his efficiency from both the free-throw line and the field continue to be an issue, limiting his overall value.