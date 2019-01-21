Lakers' Brandon Ingram: To step in at point guard
Ingram is expected to step in as the Lakers' temporary point guard with Lonzo Ball (ankle) and Rajon Rondo (hand) out, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.
As was the case when Ball was injured last season, Ingram will slide down from small forward to point guard, as the Lakers -- who are also still without LeBron James -- face a shortage of capable ball-handlers. Ingram has averaged 17.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 36.1 minutes per game since James and Rondo went down on Christmas Day, and he'll be in line for more offensive responsibility Monday night against the Warriors. Rondo could be back in the lineup later in the week, while James' status remains clouded.
