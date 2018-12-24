Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Trending upward with 20 points
Ingram tallied 20 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 37 minutes in Sunday's 107-99 loss to the Grizzlies.
Ingram looks like he's returning to form, as his 20-point performance is more in line with his typical contribution. Ingram's return should take the heat off of LeBron James and provide a more diverse offensive attack for the team, as they went 3-4 without the guard in the lineup.
