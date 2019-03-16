Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Undergoes successful surgery
Ingram underwent a successful surgery Saturday and is expected to be ready to start the 2019-2020 season.
Ingram had thoracic outlet decompression surgery on his right arm to prevent blood clots from forming in his right arm. The news that Ingram will presumably be healthy for the beginning of the next season is a relief for the Lakers, who were anxious about the ramifications of his diagnosis. There's a chance that Ingram will still be dealt for another star over the summer, but either way the successful surgery improves the third-year forward's odds of returning to the strong form he was showcasing prior to suffering the injury.
More News
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...