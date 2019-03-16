Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Undergoes successful surgery

Ingram underwent a successful surgery Saturday and is expected to be ready to start the 2019-2020 season.

Ingram had thoracic outlet decompression surgery on his right arm to prevent blood clots from forming in his right arm. The news that Ingram will presumably be healthy for the beginning of the next season is a relief for the Lakers, who were anxious about the ramifications of his diagnosis. There's a chance that Ingram will still be dealt for another star over the summer, but either way the successful surgery improves the third-year forward's odds of returning to the strong form he was showcasing prior to suffering the injury.