Play

Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Will be available Sunday

Ingram (head) will be available for Sunday's game against the Kings, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

Ingram has recovered well after bumping heads with a teammate Tuesday. The team would seemingly like to get him some run considering he missed Wednesday's game against the Nuggets and struggled during the preseason opener.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball