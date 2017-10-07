Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Will be available Sunday
Ingram (head) will be available for Sunday's game against the Kings, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.
Ingram has recovered well after bumping heads with a teammate Tuesday. The team would seemingly like to get him some run considering he missed Wednesday's game against the Nuggets and struggled during the preseason opener.
