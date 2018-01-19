Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Will be game-time call Friday
Ingram (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Pacers, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Ingram apparently still feels significant discomfort in his ankle, preventing him from going through morning shootaround. That said, there's still some optimism he may be able to take the floor Friday, as he's still technically questionable for the contest. If he's ultimately ruled out, Corey Brewer, Kyle Kuzma and Larry Nance are all candidates to see extra run.
