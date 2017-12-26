Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Will be game-time call
Ingram (quad) will be a game-time decision for Monday's game against Minnesota, Lakers.com's Mike Trudell reports.
Ingram was held out of Saturday's game against Portland with a bruised quad, and the Lakers are yet to offer a definitive update on his status. Trudell relays that Ingram will go through a pregame workout before a final call is made.
