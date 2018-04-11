Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Will miss final two games of season

Ingram (concussion), who was already ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, will also miss Wednesday's season finale against the Clippers, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

Ingram will finish the 2017-18 campaign missing the last seven contests, as well as 19 of the final 21 games, with both a concussion and a lingering groin injury. Prior to the injuries, Ingram showed some flashes and improved his numbers across the board with averages of 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists, while shooting 47 percent from the field and 39 percent from the three-point line. The Lakers already exercised Ingram's $5.76 million contract for the 2018-19 season, so he'll be back in Los Angeles and will be primed for yet another boost in production as one of the team's up-and-coming stars.