Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Will miss next two games
Ingram has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Nuggets and Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports.
Ingram has missed the past five contests due to a strained left groin and will be re-evaluated on Thursday once the Lakers' back-to-back set concludes. In his absence, expect Kyle Kuzma to continue his stint as starting small forward.
