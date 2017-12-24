Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Will not play Saturday
Ingram (quad) will not play Saturday against Portland due to a quad contusion, Serena Winters of LakersNation.com reports.
Ingram played 36 minutes in Friday's loss to the Warriors, but he picked up a bruised right quad, as well as some tendinitis in his left quad. As a result, the Lakers will hold Ingram out on the second night of a back-to-back in hopes that he'll be able to return for Monday's matchup with the Timberwolves.
More News
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Leads team with 26 points•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Sinks game-winner Thursday•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Scores 18 points Sunday•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Scores 20 points in 27 minutes•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Leads team with 32 points in OT loss•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Double-doubles in Wednesday's loss•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...