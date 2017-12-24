Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Will not play Saturday

Ingram (quad) will not play Saturday against Portland due to a quad contusion, Serena Winters of LakersNation.com reports.

Ingram played 36 minutes in Friday's loss to the Warriors, but he picked up a bruised right quad, as well as some tendinitis in his left quad. As a result, the Lakers will hold Ingram out on the second night of a back-to-back in hopes that he'll be able to return for Monday's matchup with the Timberwolves.