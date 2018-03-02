Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Will not return Thursday
Ingram is dealing with left groin tightness and will not return to Thursday's game against the Heat, Lakers beat reporter Mike Trudell reports.
Ingram suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter and immediately went back to the locker room. Before exiting the contest, Ingram contributed 19 points, five rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block in 35 minutes. Look for more updates on the injury to come in the next couple of days, with the Lakers next game coming Saturday against the Spurs.
