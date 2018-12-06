Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Will not return Wednesday

Ingram (ankle) will not return to Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Ingram was forced to exit after landing awkwardly and spraining his left ankle. He underwent X-rays, which came back negative, so the injury shouldn't be anything serious. More information on his status should come out after Wednesday's game, and he should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs. Josh Hart started the second half in his place, and would likely continue to start in his place if Ingram is to miss any more time.