Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Will play, start Wednesday vs. Grizzlies

Ingram (quad) will play and start in Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.

Ingram has missed the last two games with a bruised quad, but was able to practice Tuesday and after testing the injury out during pregame warmups Wednesday, he's now been given the green light to play. Look for Ingram to reclaim his starting role, which should shift Kentavious Caldwell-Pope back to shooting guard and Josh Hart to the bench. It was reported previously that Ingram would likely be limited if he was cleared, so he'll make for a risky DFS play ahead of Wednesday's contest.