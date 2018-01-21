Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Will play Sunday vs. Knicks

Ingram (ankle) will play in Sunday's game against the Knicks, Bill Oram of the Orange County Register reports.

Ingram was forced to sit out Friday's matchup with the Pacers because of a left ankle injury, but it apparently wasn't anything too severe, as he'll be back in the lineup after just a one-game layoff. Look for him to take on his typical role in the starting lineup and the Lakers aren't reporting any sort of restrictions, so it appears he should be on a full workload. With Ingram back, look for Corey Brewer to see a decreased role on the wing.