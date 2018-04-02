Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Will remain out Tuesday
Ingram (concussion) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Ingram has yet to clear through the NBA's concussion protocol, so he'll miss a second consecutive game Tuesday. With the Lakers also playing Wednesday in the second night of a back-to-back set, there's certainly a chance Ingram is held out of that game as well, though additional word should be provided in the coming few days. In Ingram's place, Kyle Kuzma should pick up a third consecutive start at small forward. Ingram will need to go through a controlled practice in order to be cleared for a return ahead of Wednesday's contest.
