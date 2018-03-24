Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Will remain sidelind

Ingram (groin) has been ruled out once again for Saturday's matchup with Memphis, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports. q

The absence will mark Ingram's 11th consecutive game missed due to a groin strain. However, he does appear to be making progress, as he participated in Saturday morning's shootaround to along with some 1-on-1 work at Friday's practice. Look for rookie Kyle Kuzma to continue seeing an increased workload until Ingram can return. His next opportunity will be Monday versus the Pistons.

