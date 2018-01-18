Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Will start Wednesday vs. Thunder

Ingram (ankle) has been cleared to play and will start in Wednesday's tilt with the Thunder, Erik Horne of the Oklahoman reports.

Ingram was already considered probable, so this was the expected move all along. Look for Ingram to rejoin the starting lineup as usual and he doesn't appear to be on any sort of restrictions, so fantasy owners can fire him up as usual. With Ingram back, look for Josh Hart to head back to a bench role.