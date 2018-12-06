Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Won't make road trip

Ingram (ankle) is out for the Lakers two-game road trip that starts Friday in San Antonio and ends Saturday in Memphis, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports. He is scheduled for a precautionary MRI on Thursday evening.

Ingram exited Wednesday's tilt against the Spurs after landing awkwardly and spraining his left ankle. Initial X-rays came back negative, but he'll undergo an MRI just to cover all the bases. While he's sidelined for at least the next two games, various wing players like Josh Hart, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Lance Stephenson could see expanded roles.