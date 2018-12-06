Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Won't make road trip
Ingram (ankle) is out for the Lakers two-game road trip that starts Friday in San Antonio and ends Saturday in Memphis, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports. He is scheduled for a precautionary MRI on Thursday evening.
Ingram exited Wednesday's tilt against the Spurs after landing awkwardly and spraining his left ankle. Initial X-rays came back negative, but he'll undergo an MRI just to cover all the bases. While he's sidelined for at least the next two games, various wing players like Josh Hart, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Lance Stephenson could see expanded roles.
More News
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Will not return Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Questionable to return Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Pours in 19 points in win•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Posts solid 14 points in close win•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Delivers 17 points Sunday•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Bounces back with 17-point effort•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...