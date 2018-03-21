Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Won't play Thursday
Ingram (groin) did not participate in Wednesday's practice and will be out for Thursday's contest against the Pelicans, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Ingram, who has missed nine straight contests due to a left groin strain, has yet to be upgraded to contact work in practice. As a result, his return to the floor won't occur in the immediate future. In his stead, Kyle Kuzma -- averaging 16.8 points and 8.9 rebounds in Ingram's absence -- should draw another start Thursday. Ingram's next chance to take the floor arrives Saturday against Memphis.
