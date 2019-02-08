Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Works well as facilitator Thursday
Ingram contributed 11 points (4-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-6 FT), seven assists, two steals and one block across 40 minutes Thursday in the Lakers' 129-128 win over the Celtics.
It was encouraging to see Ingram chip in a quality assist total with LeBron James back in the fold after one-game rest, but Ingram's fantasy prospects undoubtedly take a hit now that the superstar is back to full strength again. Despite playing huge minutes and flirting with a double-double Thursday, Ingram's usage rate sat at 18.8 percent. That's a drop of just under three percentage points from the mark he held over the previous two weeks (21.7 percent).
More News
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Efficient with shot selection•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Logs team-high minutes total•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Career night in loss Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Stellar shooting effort in win•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Team-high scoring total in loss•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Puts up 17 as point guard•
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...