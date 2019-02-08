Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Works well as facilitator Thursday

Ingram contributed 11 points (4-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-6 FT), seven assists, two steals and one block across 40 minutes Thursday in the Lakers' 129-128 win over the Celtics.

It was encouraging to see Ingram chip in a quality assist total with LeBron James back in the fold after one-game rest, but Ingram's fantasy prospects undoubtedly take a hit now that the superstar is back to full strength again. Despite playing huge minutes and flirting with a double-double Thursday, Ingram's usage rate sat at 18.8 percent. That's a drop of just under three percentage points from the mark he held over the previous two weeks (21.7 percent).