Lakers' Brandon Ingram: X-rays negative on ankle
Ingram (ankle) hopes to play Monday against the Grizzlies after spraining his left ankle during Saturday's win over Dallas, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.
Ingram left the game after 14 minutes of action, during which he put up four points, six rebounds and five assists. X-rays on the ankle came back negative, which is certainly an encouraging sign, but the Lakers will likely exercise caution with one of their franchise building blocks. Look for an update after Sunday's practice, at which Ingram said he hopes to test out the ankle.
