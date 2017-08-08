Lakers' Briante Weber: Inks partially-guaranteed deal with Lakers

Weber agreed to terms on a partially-guaranteed contract with the Lakers on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

Weber spent the majority of the 2016-17 campaign backing up starting Hornets point guard Kemba Walker after reserve guard Ramon Sessions went down with a knee injury. In 13 appearances with Charlotte, Weber posted 3.8 points, 1.7 boards and 1.2 assists across 12.2 minutes per game. The exact details of the contract haven't been released, though it seems safe to assume that the deal is largely a training camp invite and could end up with Weber joining the Lakers' G-League affiliate if he can't make the NBA squad.