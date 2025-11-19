James is not in the Lakers' starting lineup against the Jazz on Tuesday, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

James made his first start of the season in Saturday's win over the Bucks, but he logged just 10 minutes and posted zero points, one rebound, one assist and one steal. He and Jake LaRavia will revert to the bench for Tuesday's contest while Rui Hachimura (calf) returns from a one-game absence and LeBron James (sciatica) makes his 2025-26 regular-season debut.