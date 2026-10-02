The Lakers believe that James can earn a spot in the rotation heading into the 2026-27 season, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.

Coach JJ Redick has been a believer in James since he was drafted in 2024, and he's been impressed by the 21-year-old's continued development over the last few years. While roles have not yet been decided at this point in camp, it seems as though James could factor into the Lakers' plans for the 2026-27 season, as the team intends to play hard, fast and with physicality, per Woike.