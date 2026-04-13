James supplied 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), one rebound, four assists and one steal in 19 minutes during Sunday's 131-107 win over the Jazz.

James took advantage of the minutes he logged off the bench and posted a decent stat line all around. His improvement compared to the rookie year has been noticeable, but he's not likely to play a big role in the Lakers' rotation throughout the playoffs -- even with Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique) sidelined.