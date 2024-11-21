site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: lakers-bronny-james-doubtful-to-play-thursday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Lakers' Bronny James: Doubtful to play Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
James (heel) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against Orlando.
James has not logged NBA minutes since Nov. 10, and he has compiled just 16 total minutes this season. His ultimate availability Thursday will not relevantly affect the Lakers' rotation.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 8 min read