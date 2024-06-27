James was selected with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Lakers.

LeBron James' goal of sharing the floor with his son is now inevitable, as Bronny makes it onto the Lakers' roster. He had a tough year at USC as a freshman, notably marked by a cardiac arrest caused by a congenital heart defect which delayed the start of his college career. James proceeded to average 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 19.4 minutes across 25 appearances (six starts). James' standout traits are his defense, athleticism and playmaking, though he doesn't shoot well from distance and isn't a true point guard. Simply put, there's a lot of work required for James to prove he belongs at the NBA level right now, but he'll undoubtedly get his chances.