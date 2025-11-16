Lakers' Bronny James: Making first start of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
James is in the Lakers' starting lineup against the Bucks on Saturday, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
James will make his first start of the season Saturday due to the absences of Marcus Smart (illness) and Rui Hachimura (calf). James has seen inconsistent playing time off the bench and is averaging 2.3 points, 1.9 assists, 1.0 rebounds and 0.9 steals over 12.1 minutes per game to open the 2025-26 regular season.
