Lakers' Bronny James: Not listed on report for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
James (ankle) is off the Lakers' injury report for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.
James missed the Lakers' final two preseason games due to a sprained ankle, though he's set to return to action Opening Night. However, the second-year guard isn't expected to see significant minutes. The 21-year-old appeared in 27 regular-season games (one start) in the 2024-25 campaign, during which he averaged 2.3 points across 6.7 minutes per contest.