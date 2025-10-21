James (ankle) is off the Lakers' injury report for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

James missed the Lakers' final two preseason games due to a sprained ankle, though he's set to return to action Opening Night. However, the second-year guard isn't expected to see significant minutes. The 21-year-old appeared in 27 regular-season games (one start) in the 2024-25 campaign, during which he averaged 2.3 points across 6.7 minutes per contest.