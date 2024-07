James will be held out of Sunday's Summer League matchup versus the Warriors due to swelling in his left knee, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

James tallied four points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal on 2-for-9 shooting in his Summer League debut Saturday. The 19-year-old will be held out of Sunday's back-to-back as a precaution. However, James is expected to suit up for the Lakers' Summer League game against the Heat on Wednesday.