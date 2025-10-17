Lakers' Bronny James: Out with ankle sprain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
James (ankle) is out for Friday's preseason finale against the Kings, Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times reports.
James' ankle sprain will cost him his last shot at exhibition reps this fall. The second-year guard will hope to recover in time for Tuesday's Opening Night clash against the Warriors.
More News
-
Lakers' Bronny James: Dealing with ankle sprain•
-
Lakers' Bronny James: Will play vs. Phoenix•
-
Lakers' Bronny James: Out for SL finale•
-
Lakers' Bronny James: Efficient scoring in SL loss•
-
Lakers' Bronny James: Paces LAL in Summer League loss•
-
Lakers' Bronny James: Limited run in 2024-25 campaign•