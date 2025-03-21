James racked up 17 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one block in 30 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 118-89 loss to the Bucks.

The Lakers were missing almost their entire starting five for this one, including Bronny's dad LeBron James (groin) and Luka Doncic (ankle), and the 20-year-old wound up tying fellow rookie Dalton Knecht for the team scoring lead on the night. The 30 minutes and 17 points were both career highs for Bronny, but the younger James remains little more than a depth option when the roster is closer to full strength -- he's seen court time in just eight of the Lakers' 23 games since the beginning of February, and handled double-digit minutes only twice.