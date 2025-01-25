The Lakers assigned James to the G League's South Bay Lakers on Friday. The rookie guard then tallied 31 points (10-22 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 122-110 win over the Rip City Remix.

James has received inconsistent playing time for the Lakers' NBA club, so he should continue to have an increased role while in the G League. His efficient shooting from behind the arc helped him lead South Bay in scoring during Friday's victory. James is averaging 23.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 33.0 minutes across his three G League appearances this season.