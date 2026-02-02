site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Lakers' Bronny James: Questionable for Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
James (leg) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nets.
James remains day-to-day for the Lakers, but he's not a consistent rotation player and his status is mostly irrelevant in fantasy hoops.
