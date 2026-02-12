The Lakers recalled James from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Wednesday, Ryan Ward of SI.com reports.

James will rejoin the parent club ahead of Thursday's contest versus the Mavericks after he logged 29 minutes for South Bay in its 128-116 win over the San Diego Clippers on Wednesday, finishing with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six assists, three rebounds and two blocks. The second-year guard will be preparing to play in his third game in three days Thursday, as he had previously put up 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt), six assists, three rebounds and one block in 25 minutes in a blowout loss to the Spurs on Tuesday. The Lakers were missing several key players for that game, however, but with the team getting all of LeBron James (foot), Marcus Smart (ankle) and Austin Reaves (calf) back for Thursday's contest, Bronny James likely won't be included in the rotation.