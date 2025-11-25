Lakers' Bronny James: Recalled to NBA
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Los Angeles recalled James from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Tuesday, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
The Lakers face the Clippers on Tuesday night, so James is being called up to provide emergency depth in the backcourt.
More News
-
Lakers' Bronny James: Back to bench Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Bronny James: Making first start of season•
-
Lakers' Bronny James: Hands out six assists•
-
Lakers' Bronny James: Scoreless in 20 minutes•
-
Lakers' Bronny James: Didn't play in season opener•
-
Lakers' Bronny James: Not listed on report for Tuesday•