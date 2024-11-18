The Lakers recalled James from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Monday.
James dropped another dud in the G League, posting four points (2-10 FG) in 26 minutes during a 127-122 loss to the Stockton Kings on Sunday. James is planning to play only home games for South Bay this season, and he's currently not part of the NBA Lakers' rotation.
