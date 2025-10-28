James racked up zero points (0-2 FG), three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 20 minutes during Monday's 122-108 loss to the Trail Blazers.

James made his second appearance of the season with the Lakers in need of some emergency depth in the backcourt. Although he failed to score, James did have some nice moments defensively. Marcus Smart (quadriceps) is hopeful to be back in action Wednesday, while Gabe Vincent (ankle) is expected to miss multiple weeks which could keep James involved at the back end of the rotation.