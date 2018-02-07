Lakers' Brook Lopez: Another solid offensive performance in win
Lopez tallied 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four rebounds and one block across 23 minutes in Tuesday's 112-93 win over the Suns.
Lopez's offensive surge continued Tuesday, albeit in slightly more modest fashion than in the first two games of February. The veteran big man had posted 19 and 20 points, respectively, in those contests, but it's worth noting that his effort against the Suns was actually the most efficient of the three from a shooting perspective. Lopez's 66.7 percent success rate from the field versus Phoenix was actually his best since Jan. 9, and given the hot hand he displayed, it's likely he'd have matched or exceeded his scoring from the prior two games had he come closer to the double-digit shot attempts he'd taken in those contests. Lopez will look to continue building on his strong start to February against the Thunder on Thursday.
More News
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Leads team again with 20 points•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Scores team-high 19 in Friday's win•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Wins battle against brother Friday•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Will rejoin starting five Sunday•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Bumped to bench Friday•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Will rejoin starting five Friday•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...