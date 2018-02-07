Lopez tallied 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four rebounds and one block across 23 minutes in Tuesday's 112-93 win over the Suns.

Lopez's offensive surge continued Tuesday, albeit in slightly more modest fashion than in the first two games of February. The veteran big man had posted 19 and 20 points, respectively, in those contests, but it's worth noting that his effort against the Suns was actually the most efficient of the three from a shooting perspective. Lopez's 66.7 percent success rate from the field versus Phoenix was actually his best since Jan. 9, and given the hot hand he displayed, it's likely he'd have matched or exceeded his scoring from the prior two games had he come closer to the double-digit shot attempts he'd taken in those contests. Lopez will look to continue building on his strong start to February against the Thunder on Thursday.