Lopez produced 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and one block across 26 minutes in Tuesday's 112-103 win over the Nuggets.

Lopez served as an ideal complementary presence alongside the dynamic duo of Julius Randle and Kyle Kuzma, posting his ninth straight double-digit scoring tally in the process. The 10-year veteran seemed to get the wake-up call on offense in late February, as he's now put up double-digit shot attempts in seven of his last nine contests, and has drained multiple three-pointers in six games overall during that sample as well. A versatile floor-spacer that provides solid work on the boards on occasion, Lopez's skill set always seemed to be an above-average fit with the fast-paced style head coach Luke Walton deploys, but the numbers didn't always reflect that earlier in the season. Given his post-All-Star-break consistency, it appears safe to say that Lopez may have finally hit his stride, boosting his value across all formats in the process.