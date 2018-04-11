Lakers' Brook Lopez: Bounces back with 12 points Tuesday
Lopez collected 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and four rebounds across 16 minutes in a 105-99 loss to the Rockets on Tuesday.
Lopez's minutes were at their lowest since Jan. 31, but he was highly efficient with his modest time on the court. The veteran big man has been plagued by back soreness for several games and continued to play through it, so it wouldn't be altogether surprising if he takes a seat for Wednesday's finale versus the Clippers. The 30-year-old has seen a downturn in April, averaging just 9.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 22.8 minutes in six contests.
More News
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Scoreless over 22 minutes in loss•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Starting Sunday•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Probable vs. Utah•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Posts 18 points in Friday's loss•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: In starting lineup Friday•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Probable for Friday vs. Timberwolves•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....