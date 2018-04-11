Lopez collected 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and four rebounds across 16 minutes in a 105-99 loss to the Rockets on Tuesday.

Lopez's minutes were at their lowest since Jan. 31, but he was highly efficient with his modest time on the court. The veteran big man has been plagued by back soreness for several games and continued to play through it, so it wouldn't be altogether surprising if he takes a seat for Wednesday's finale versus the Clippers. The 30-year-old has seen a downturn in April, averaging just 9.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 22.8 minutes in six contests.