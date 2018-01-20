Lakers' Brook Lopez: Bumped to bench Friday
Lopez will play a reserve role in Friday's game against the Knicks, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports.
The Lakers are without three regular starters for the game, and have opted to go with a unique smaller lineup as a result. Julius Randle will play center, which means Lopez will come off the bench. Thus, he figures to see lesser workload than usual.
