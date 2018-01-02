Lakers' Brook Lopez: Cleared to practice, questionable Wednesday

Lopez (ankle) has been cleared for a return to practice and is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Marc J. Spears of ESPN reports.

On Dec. 19 Lopez was given a timetable of at least three weeks, so a return at any point over the next two games would be ahead of that schedule. He's been given a questionable designation going into Wednesday's contest, though the Lakers could take a cautious approach and try and get him back for a few more practices first. If that's the case, Friday's matchup with the Hornets could be an option for Lopez as well in terms of a target date. Either way, look for another update on Lopez following Wednesday's morning shootaround. Guys like Larry Nance and Julius Randle would likely see less minutes in the frontcourt if Lopez plays.