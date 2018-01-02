Lakers' Brook Lopez: Cleared to practice, questionable Wednesday
Lopez (ankle) has been cleared for a return to practice and is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Marc J. Spears of ESPN reports.
On Dec. 19 Lopez was given a timetable of at least three weeks, so a return at any point over the next two games would be ahead of that schedule. He's been given a questionable designation going into Wednesday's contest, though the Lakers could take a cautious approach and try and get him back for a few more practices first. If that's the case, Friday's matchup with the Hornets could be an option for Lopez as well in terms of a target date. Either way, look for another update on Lopez following Wednesday's morning shootaround. Guys like Larry Nance and Julius Randle would likely see less minutes in the frontcourt if Lopez plays.
More News
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.