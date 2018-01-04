Lakers' Brook Lopez: Coming off bench in return
Lopez (ankle) will come off the bench Wednesday against the Thunder, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.
Lopez is set to return after missing the previous eight games with a sprained ankle, though the Lakers will ease him back into things, bringing him off the bench and reportedly keeping him on a minutes restriction. It's unclear if the Lakers plan to continue to bring Lopez off the bench after Wednesday, but for now, Julius Randle will draw another start at center.
