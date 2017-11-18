Lakers' Brook Lopez: Double-double in Friday's loss
Lopez scored 19 points (8-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, four blocks and three assists in 31 minutes during Friday's 122-113 loss to the Suns.
He continues to bring some veteran stability to a very young Lakers roster. Lopez now has four double-doubles through 16 games, although he hasn't pulled down more than six boards in any of the other 12 contests, while the four blocks were also a season high.
