Lakers' Brook Lopez: Double-doubles in victory
Lopez recorded 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block in 28 minutes during Monday's 100-93 victory over Phoenix.
Lopez scored an efficient 15 points on Monday, en route to his third double-double of the season. He has been inconsistent so far this season, with his output basically relating back to his time on the floor. His minutes have been up and down depending on the matchup, something which has been frustrating for owners. He has, however, scored in double-figures in seven straight games, and collected at least one block in 10 straight games.
