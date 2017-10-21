Lakers' Brook Lopez: Excels with double-double in win

Lopez registered 19 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and a steal across 32 minutes in Friday's 132-130 win over the Suns.

After five frustrating seasons with the Nets where he battled injuries and fought for playing time, Lopez looks like he has found the perfect place to revive his once-floundering career. Some might actually a move to the Lakers might be a downgrade, but with Lonzo Ball on the squad, the prospect of Lopez as the recipient of numerous dishes inside by the young point guard should raise the big man's stock. He'll face a tough test on Sunday as he faces the twin towers of DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis.