Lakers' Brook Lopez: Explodes versus old team Friday

Lopez registered 34 points (13-23 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 30 minutes in Friday's 124-112 win over the Nets.

Despite brushing off talk of any revenge motives in the post-game locker room, Lopez clearly seemed locked in Friday. The 29-year-old big man's scoring total was a season high, with 23 of his points coming in the second half. The six three-pointers he drained, four of which came in the third quarter were also a high-water mark on the season. Lopez has had some scoring downturns in the early going (four single-digit point totals), but he's started November averaging 30.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.0 blocks across his first pair of contests.