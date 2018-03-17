Lopez (back) supplied 18 points (5-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 33 minutes in Friday's 92-91 loss to the Heat.

The veteran center shook off the back tightness that had him listed as a game-time decision at one point to generate the second-highest point total on the Lakers for the night. Lopez's streak of double-digit scoring has now reached 11 games, and he's now drained multiple threes in five consecutive contests as well. The 10-year pro has evolved into a pivotal part of the offense during Brandon Ingram's extended absence with a groin injury, a trend that fantasy owners certainly hope can endure the latter's eventual return to the lineup.